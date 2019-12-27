Friends and Neighbors,
I've been thinking about ways to be green this holiday season and hope you'll join me. I am checking out thrift stores for gifts for affordable prices, that still offer thoughtfulness in unique ways. In the coming new year, I will have some old electronics to recycle when I start to “Marie Kondo” my home for a fresh start to 2020. I plan to visit 406 Recycling's upcoming monthly collection event on December 27 or January 31 hosted at Good Samaritan. They provide data destruction for old cellphones and computers. They accept old Christmas lights for recycling too! If you have old electronics, this is a safe way to consciously clear your space of them.
My new favorite reusable tools are metal straws. Add these to your New Year’s Eve party as a way to start and keep a green resolution for 2020. Don't forget -- there is glass, 1 & 2 plastics, paper, metal and cardboard recycling at the City Transfer Station, and curbside with Helena Recycling.
April 22, 2020 will be the 50th celebration of Earth Day! Let's start 2020 by being "green" this holidays and in this New Year!
Brandy Kincheloe
Helena
