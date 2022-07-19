 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Godspeed, Father Joe

Monsignor Joe "Father Joe" Harrington was the consummate priest and community servant. His priestly mission in Helena served hundreds of students as an excellent biology teacher. His service to the Catholic community as a priest in parishes in the area for his entire career beginning in 1956 gave spiritual guidance and direction. As a 53-year (longest serving) member of the Helena Kiwanis club he consistently provided spiritual guidance with his well thought out invocations for events and meetings. I asked him to give the invocation at our Centennial dinner celebration last September knowing he had done so at the 50-year anniversary dinner of our club.

The true measure of a priest is his outreach and dedication to his priestly mission. Father Joe was there for Carroll College when it called upon him to lead the school. He did so with characteristic dynamic work building the new PE center and adding the nursing program to the college. As a "true Carroll fan" he consistently attended football games, coincidentally sitting in the same 50 yard line section as our beloved Eric Feaver who our community sadly lost just a month ago. When my mother and I attended his golden jubilee celebration as a priest in Butte years back the large crowd and their love and enthusiasm for Father Joe was telltale of the love shared for him in his beloved Butte community.

A good moral man and a shining example and inspiration to all who got to know him personally, I and many others will dearly miss this humble soul. Godspeed, Father Joe. Thanks for all you did for Helena and Carroll College.

Rick Pyfer,

East Helena

