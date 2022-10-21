 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

God is much bigger than your personal theology

  • 0

I’m responding to Lynn Judd’s opinion piece (Oct. 14), “God loves all people”. Judd should have stopped there. Understand that being gay is not a “lifestyle choice”, like choosing your wallpaper. Gay people are born that way. Judd equates being gay with other poor choices like getting drunk, and God “may not approve” — all falsely pious, pontificating nonsense. Please, let God speak for Him/Herself. God is much bigger than your personal theology about God.

Love and respect for gay people has a Biblical basis. “Let us make humankind in our image” (Genesis 1:26). God is not male or female; it follows that all kinds of us are created along that vast masculine/feminine continuum. Apostle Paul wrote in Galatians 3:28 “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” We must get past our small-minded presumptuous labels of who we think we are, becoming part of something infinitely greater.

People are also reading…

I am loved as I am, and led to become my true best self, as reflected in the Unitarian Universalist principle that we accept one another and encourage each other toward spiritual growth. That growth happens with another UU principle: a free and responsible search for truth and meaning. In the Big Sky Unitarian Universalist church, we get that anyone’s judgmental opinion has no bearing on the inherent worth and dignity of anyone, regardless of their sexual identity.

Karen McLean,

Helena

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Brown is a good person

James Brown is a good person

I received in my mailbox the latest postcard from the Montana Federation of Public Employees personally attacking my longtime friend James Brown.

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

I own Signs Now in Helena and proudly printed this sign that had Sen. Tester’s face and a website “TesterGettingItDone.org.” For me, this isn’t political; it’s just reality.

Words matter

Words matter

Here’s a hard truth: We let people live in tents because it’s easier than coming up with solutions.

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Reason dictates that we all take action to ensure that Montana families are not stripped of dignity and comfort by voting NO on LR-131.

Support Kevin Downs for county attorney

Support Kevin Downs for county attorney

We are supporting Kevin Downs for county attorney because he has the experience, character, work ethic and lifelong commitment to public service the position requires.

Roundabout works well

Roundabout works well

Karen and I have lived in the North Helena Valley since 1989. The best thing that has happened out here is the reconstruction of the Lincoln Road exit.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News