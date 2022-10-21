I’m responding to Lynn Judd’s opinion piece (Oct. 14), “God loves all people”. Judd should have stopped there. Understand that being gay is not a “lifestyle choice”, like choosing your wallpaper. Gay people are born that way. Judd equates being gay with other poor choices like getting drunk, and God “may not approve” — all falsely pious, pontificating nonsense. Please, let God speak for Him/Herself. God is much bigger than your personal theology about God.

Love and respect for gay people has a Biblical basis. “Let us make humankind in our image” (Genesis 1:26). God is not male or female; it follows that all kinds of us are created along that vast masculine/feminine continuum. Apostle Paul wrote in Galatians 3:28 “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” We must get past our small-minded presumptuous labels of who we think we are, becoming part of something infinitely greater.

I am loved as I am, and led to become my true best self, as reflected in the Unitarian Universalist principle that we accept one another and encourage each other toward spiritual growth. That growth happens with another UU principle: a free and responsible search for truth and meaning. In the Big Sky Unitarian Universalist church, we get that anyone’s judgmental opinion has no bearing on the inherent worth and dignity of anyone, regardless of their sexual identity.

Karen McLean,

Helena