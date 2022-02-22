 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'God Bless America'

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

The song "God Bless America", by Irving Berlin, "was not a patriotic song, but a song of gratitude for what this country has done for me. It's what home really means."

In light of the chaos and divisive speech in our country today, perhaps we need to go back and revisit the words of his song, and be grateful for the positive ways that we have been allowed to live in freedom like no other country on earth. Isn't it time that we stand by our Founding Fathers and all those who have had the courage to dream of a land like no other ... where all could prosper and live in peace.

Like many of us, I'm tired of hearing how bad our country is. I'm tired of hearing the sensational and scandalous tidbits about good and decent people who are trying to keep America's vision alive. Where are those who are grateful for who we are and where we live ... those who are proud to call America home?

I just hope there are enough of us left to who will remain steadfast and continue "to stand beside her and guide her through the night with the light from above."

People are also reading…

Nancy Ross

Kalispell

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A lesson on equity

A lesson on equity

As a former chairperson of the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) and as a 30-year educator, I cannot sit back wit…

Thanks to Marc Racicot

Thanks to Marc Racicot

Thank you to former Gov. Marc Racicot for his letter regarding the need for the Republican Party to stand up for integrity and the rule of law…

Independents are watching

Independents are watching

My husband and I are political moderates who are watching for leaders willing to resist the extremists in their own parties. That's why it was…

Demand truth about history

Demand truth about history

If you are unfortunate enough to live in a community where ultraconservative forces seek to ban books and forbid mention of racism, please do …

Manzella and a free and fair press

Manzella and a free and fair press

State Sen. Theresa Manzella recently took up 400 words of space in the Independent Record to write an opinion column about … something? It app…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News