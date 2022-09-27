Go back to original puzzles

I am very disappointed with the decision by the Great Falls Tribune and the Independent Record to drop the usual crossword puzzle and the Cryptoquip in daily editions. In so doing you’ve replaced a really good crossword puzzle tradition with one from the LA Times that seems awkward and difficult. Both puzzle and Cryptoquip have been my staple go tos during my morning and noon time readings with the Independent Record. We have subscribed for 43 years.
Please revert to the original format! I read few of the cartoons, hence have no opinion on how you’ve changed the offerings there.
Patricia Bollinger,
Helena