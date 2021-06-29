 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Global warming demands our attention
1 comment

Global warming demands our attention

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

George Ochenski had an opinion piece published in the Helena IR Sunday, June 27 titled: "Montana is melting thanks to fossil fuel-addicted politicians," and some of the comments posted to it criticized his blame on local weather trends to the long-term effects of global warming. Those criticisms are correct in that you can not blame fluctuations in your local daily weather pattern to global warming. One can not prove the presence of global warming due to early, unusually high temperatures. But so too one can not disprove the idea of global warming when temperatures are unseasonably cold. Take a look at the presentation done by Dr. Richard Alley of Pennsylvania State University titled: "Earth, the Operators' Manual." Real information, real facts, put into an easy to understand context. In fact I'll buy it for you if you'll promise to watch it. This is a VERY serious situation that demands all our attention.

Jim Abell

Helena

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We all must change
Letters

We all must change

At one time the United States was a nation of stability, prosperity, hope and strength, and was envied by the world.

Thoughts on Rep. Rosendale
Letters

Thoughts on Rep. Rosendale

Matt Rosendale was my neighbor here in Helena for the past two years. He was a great neighbor, I enjoyed seeing/visiting with him. I shared wi…

Tester showed real leadership
Letters

Tester showed real leadership

In helping negotiate a bipartisan federal infrastructure proposal, Jon Tester has once again demonstrated why Montanans keep electing him to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News