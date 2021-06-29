Global warming demands our attention

George Ochenski had an opinion piece published in the Helena IR Sunday, June 27 titled: "Montana is melting thanks to fossil fuel-addicted politicians," and some of the comments posted to it criticized his blame on local weather trends to the long-term effects of global warming. Those criticisms are correct in that you can not blame fluctuations in your local daily weather pattern to global warming. One can not prove the presence of global warming due to early, unusually high temperatures. But so too one can not disprove the idea of global warming when temperatures are unseasonably cold. Take a look at the presentation done by Dr. Richard Alley of Pennsylvania State University titled: "Earth, the Operators' Manual." Real information, real facts, put into an easy to understand context. In fact I'll buy it for you if you'll promise to watch it. This is a VERY serious situation that demands all our attention.