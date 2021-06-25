 Skip to main content
Give up public land for green energy
Give up public land for green energy

Letter to the editor icon2

Now that President Biden has stopped the XL pipeline at the cost of many jobs, then he canceled the leases on public land.

With that done he headed north and stopped the oil in Alaska, which now has caused the United States to become dependent on foreign powers for energy. Really not a good idea. He has hurt the lower income with higher fuel prices for cars and homes.

Not to worry — prices are up on everything because of it. All this in the name of global warming. Yes it is a bit warmer, but this is normal, unless one desires power, which the Democrats do.

Since the global-warming crowd wants more green energy, here’s an idea for them: The government has plenty of land. Use it for wind farms and solar panels.

Surely with all that land some could be given for green energy. Yellowstone would look nice with wind farms or acres of solar panels, as would Arches or the Smokey Mountains, also the  Appalachian Trail or any number of places. Besides we only use them to look at and most folks do not venture far into them.

There is the problem of the wilderness folks, but they should not mind giving up land for green energy. Besides it leaves the ranch and farmlands alone, and we all must eat. We can have green energy and eat at the same time.

Charlie Hull

Helena

