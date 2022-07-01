 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Independent Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana

Gift appreciated by all

  • 0

Kudos to the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation for the $1 million gift to expand the education connections among the Montana University System, high school students, two-year college campuses and community businesses.

Initiative like this is exactly what we need to promote career opportunities in Montana so high school youth can pursue life skills that meet workforce needs across our state. Focus of the foundation on education and community-building contributes significantly to our quality of life and is appreciated by all of us who celebrate living in Big Sky Country.

Jane Hamman,

Clancy

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fearful for country's future

Fearful for country's future

For the past several weeks I have been contemplating an opinion piece that would have begun with “I am ashamed of my country."

Abortion and men's responsibility

Abortion and men's responsibility

With all the issues surrounding Roe vs. Wade I can’t help but notice one seemingly crucial issue that’s missing: the responsibilities of the F…

We have the government we deserve

We have the government we deserve

There have been many recent letters published in this paper from a vocal minority complaining about the current Montana Republican-led Legisla…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News