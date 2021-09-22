Gianforte's policies are killing Montanans

Friday’s IR reported that Helena’s hospital, St. Peters, had moved into crisis standards of care (i.e., having to ration medical care) due to both the ICU and advanced medical unit being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. The IR also reported that the hospital administrator said “our morgue is full. What do we do with the next body?” The hospital acknowledged that this meant bringing a freezer truck to the parking lot. Meanwhile, Sunday the New York Times reported that Montana was now 8th highest in cases per 100,000 residents, and its increase the last 14 days was 55% — the highest in the nation.

What has our Governor done about this crisis and clear and obvious threat to his constituents? Nothing. Radio silence, except for criticizing President Biden’s recent, and wise, move to beef up vaccinations and masking. Perhaps he’s afraid of confronting the stark reality that his ideologically driven policies are actually, and literally, killing Montanans. If he were a true leader, he would immediately call for a special session of the Legislature and demand that the Legislature repeal all the laws passed in the 2021 session intended to prevent local public health officials, schools and private businesses from taking measures to protect public health and welfare that had previously been in place and effective for over a century. But of course, he won’t to that. He’ll remain hiding in his bunker hoping that “miraculously, it will end by spring.”