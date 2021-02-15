 Skip to main content
Gianforte's blatant power grab
5 comments

Gianforte's blatant power grab

letter to editor

Absolutely not! Gov. Gianforte should not be allowed to directly appoint Montana judges or Supreme Court justices. This is an obvious and blatant power grab by the governor to de-democratize the judicial selection process and politicize the only independent branch of government. It also appears to be a way the governor will be able to wield executive branch power over the judicial branch. This would assure that the conservative legislation coming out of the Republican legislature this session and subsequent sessions will not face successful legal challenges in the courts. For Lt. Gov. Juras, it looks like sour grapes as she lost a race for Montana Supreme Court justice in 2016. If Gov. Gianforte has direct appointment power for Montana justices, Lt. Gov. Juras could get her wish and get an appointment to the high court with the next open seat. This proposal should be soundly rejected by both conservatives and liberals alike.

Ted Scherf

Helena

5 comments
