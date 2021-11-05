Gianforte's approach to Covid is ineffective and reactive

Last week, Gov. Gianforte thought by showing up at St. James Healthcare in Butte, touting the availability of monoclonal antibody treatment, the citizenry of Montana would be fooled into believing that he is actually providing leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don’t be fooled. While monoclonal antibody treatment is one spoke in the wheel of treatments for patients already infected with COVID, (albeit under FDA emergency approval only), it is a limited, reactive approach. Effective leaders know that proactive public health mitigation measures, such as vaccination, including mandates where needed, and masking, with requirements when needed, are a necessity to slow this runaway freight train of COVID cases.

Consistent messaging about masking and vaccinating for the collective protection to the community is imperative. Other state governors are doing just that. The proof is in the statistics. MT recently ranked first for new COVID cases per 100,000 people. This distinction means Gianforte is getting in F in COVID Management 101.

Cases nationwide are dropping, but not here in Montana. Because he chose to listen to uneducated Republican lawmakers instead of healthcare personnel, Gianforte signed HB 702 in the name of freedom and liberty, stripping Montana of tools that could help control the spread of COVID-19. Governor, how much freedom and liberty are COVID patients on ventilators feeling? Or those already buried? How much freedom and liberty are the overwhelmed healthcare workers in every corner of the state feeling? Or children forced into remote learning again due to COVID outbreaks in masking “optional” schools?

Montanans deserve leadership who believes in proactive public health measures. They work. Gianforte is not fooling anyone (or the virus) with his ineffective and reactive approach.

Robin Johnson

Bozeman

