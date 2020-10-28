Gianforte will make significant appointments to boards and agencies

The Gianforte/Juras ticket for governor and lieutenant is a significant one. Not only will we get a smart business man and gifted professor of law, but will ‘hire’ a duo who will make significant appointments to our boards and agencies.

Director choices in state agencies are the front line workers to make sure Montanans have a voice and active listener to what works in small business across the state. If any of you have been put off by ‘kick the can’ when calling Helena you know exactly what I mean.

Some of the biggest frustrations I have dealt with in my tenure are people with licenses trying to get through the system when there is obstruction on the other end. The licensing boards touch every phase of our lives--from permitting, hair cutting, safety issues and dozens more.

Appointments to head agencies (DEQ, DPHHS, FW&P, etc.) and licensing boards falls on the governor. We certainly need some changes in Helena that I know will be resolved with a vote for the Gianforte/Juras ticket. Make sure your vote counts for our new leaders.

Dee Brown

Senate District 2

Hungry Horse

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0