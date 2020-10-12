 Skip to main content
Gianforte will defend Montana's way of life
Gianforte will defend Montana's way of life

Montana has a tremendous amount of potential, but right now that potential isn’t being met because of leadership in our state agencies. That’s one of the reasons I am supporting Greg Gianforte for governor.

Greg has already committed to replacing the heads of these agencies, with competent leaders who will work with the Legislature and the governor. For too long many of these agencies have been running counter to our Montana way of life, and have hurt our top industry, agriculture. This is especially true of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

FWP has had an aggressive posture towards farmers and ranchers across Montana. They’ve invoked fringe environmentalism that has little if any basis in science. That’s why Greg’s running mate, Kristen Juras, is the perfect person to conduct a top to bottom regulatory review of all the agencies. In addition to being a fantastic lawyer, Kristen is a fourth generation Montanan, with deep Ag roots.

This November, there’s only one team that has committed to doing right by the men and women who are the backbone of Montana’s economy, and defending Montana’s way of life. Join me in voting Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras for governor and lieutenant governor.

Rep. Josh Kassmier

House District 27

Fort Benton

