Gianforte refuses to lead in the fight against COVID-19

Simply put there is no leadership in the state ready to take on the current crisis. This has led to some startling shortages in hospital beds and services, not only for those suffering from COVID but also those with more common illnesses which require hospitalization. Montana is experiencing one of the highest rates of COVID infection in the United States during this current spike in the virus.

The numbers are not promising nor encouraging. There are 327 ICU beds in the whole state. As of mid-September, close to a third of them were occupied by COVID patients. Half of all hospitals were at 90% capacity and of the 10 major hospitals, all but three were between 70-90% full with two hospitals over 90% capacity. Now COVID patients are occupying more of the ICU beds and in most major cities there are no beds available at all. There are profound nursing shortages and the burnout rate demonstrates how exhausted treatment of COVID-19 has become. One other statistic. More than 90% of the patients hospitalized with COVID have not been vaccinated.