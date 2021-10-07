Gianforte refuses to lead in the fight against COVID-19

Montana is facing a monumental challenge to get through the next several months dealing with COVID-19. The raw facts are startling and very disturbing. We are approaching last year’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases, which peaked in January. The death toll tragically is also elevating and now likewise is close to the weekly death toll of last January.
Last year, with considerable effort, including mask mandates and social distancing requirements, closures of businesses and schools, the state was able to combat the rise of COVID-19 and get to spring when vaccines started becoming available.
We are in a different world right now. Currently only 53% of all Montanans eligible for vaccination are fully vaccinated. Vaccines are available statewide and there are vaccination locations within most communities, even for those wanting a booster. This is the good news. Relief from COVID is effective, at hand and readily available.
However there is continued resistance to mask-wearing and unlike last year, our current governor refuses to mandate mask-wearing and while encouraging individuals to get vaccinated, he also has publicly recognized and supported those who refuse vaccinations. Moreover, rather then protecting school-age children, the governor has questioned the effectiveness of masks, the only actual protection against COVID-19 for children 12 and under.
Simply put there is no leadership in the state ready to take on the current crisis. This has led to some startling shortages in hospital beds and services, not only for those suffering from COVID but also those with more common illnesses which require hospitalization. Montana is experiencing one of the highest rates of COVID infection in the United States during this current spike in the virus.
The numbers are not promising nor encouraging. There are 327 ICU beds in the whole state. As of mid-September, close to a third of them were occupied by COVID patients. Half of all hospitals were at 90% capacity and of the 10 major hospitals, all but three were between 70-90% full with two hospitals over 90% capacity. Now COVID patients are occupying more of the ICU beds and in most major cities there are no beds available at all. There are profound nursing shortages and the burnout rate demonstrates how exhausted treatment of COVID-19 has become. One other statistic. More than 90% of the patients hospitalized with COVID have not been vaccinated.
There is a solution to this dilemma. Require vaccinations for all essential workers, for all individuals who deal with the public, for all school teachers and for all health care workers. Require vaccinations for those employed by state, county and local governments. And until the numbers begin to decline to a more manageable number, everyone in any enclosed space should be mandated to wear a mask, socially distance themselves from others and return to frequent hand sanitation throughout the day.
The governor has responded to this with nothing more than vague platitudes. Instead of leadership in the face of a crisis, the governor has responded by asking the VA to open up its beds for non-veteran patients. While they have done so, making a small number of beds available, this action will never solve the problem.
A pandemic requires actions aimed at addressing the cause of the infection and not adding resources to treat the infection once it has occurred. If there were a fire, sweeping through a community, finding housing for those displaced would do nothing to stop the fire. To extinguish the fire, it has to be fought.
With the pandemic, the virus needs to be fought. Vaccinate as many people as possible, something we have the ability to do right now.
But this will take leadership and at present for the remainder of his term, the governor refuses to lead, only to posture and seek the support of his base while both the base and the remainder of the state’s population suffers from the controllable infection of COVID.
Ron Waterman
Helena