Gianforte protects only those he chooses
Gianforte protects only those he chooses

Gianforte signed an anti-discrimination bill aimed at protecting those among us who refuse to comply with health and safety rules during the current pandemic. What a shame he doesn't have the same interest, compassion and fervor for all citizens of Montana.

Apparently he has little concern for those who yearn to love whomever they choose without risk of violence; those who face the fight to access legal women's healthcare; those of us who vote in every election and treasure our voting rights as we are guaranteed as citizens of the United States of America; and those of us who are not millionaires from out of state and deserve the same rights and privileges to access our public lands.

Gianforte protects only those he chooses based on his religious bias and beliefs. You must be white, male, heterosexual, evangelical and rich to truly be an equal in Gianforte's world. Be smart Montana before our rights continue to erode under this current cloud of dark authoritarianism.

Paddy Ferriter

Helena

