Gianforte overlooking NRA misdeeds

I wonder who Greg Gianforte will invite to Montana next. The Mafia? Purdue Pharma? Apparently, he’s fine with NRA members’ contributions serving as Wayne LaPierre’s private piggy bank and funding his many trips to the Vegas, the Bahamas and more. And the NRA exec funneling money to his personal friends, and even hiring an assistant with a record of embezzling funds? Guess he’s fine with that, too.

What’s clear is that Gianforte is willing to overlook the NRA’s financial misdeeds as long as he continues to benefit, since he’s received frequent contributions from the so-called “non-profit” totaling in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Don’t worry Greg, if the NRA is dissolved, I’m sure you can be bought by some other friendly organization with money to throw around. Have you talked to big oil or the drug companies yet?

Ross Nelson

Helena

