Gianforte needs to show some leadership

The wave of gun violence strikes fear in every law-abiding citizen who recognizes we are all at great risk from maladjusted extremists who have been influenced by malevolent political leaders, financially bloated institutions such as the NRA and misguided followers who blindly adhere to the bizarre notion that the Second Amendment is a license to injure, maim and kill.

Real leadership begins at the top. So Gov. Gianforte, while you will likely ignore the message in deference to political expediency, it is high time for you to set the example by repudiating the individuals and entities that twist sensible gun control into a totally misguided constitutional polemic.

Please exercise at least a modicum of courage rather than hide out in camouflage. Rather than trying to usurp the power of other branches of government, encourage them to protect us by outlawing unrestricted access to assault weapons and by creating a mechanism to sift out miscreants from normal folks.

We all await your best behavior. For the moment, we have no choice but to call upon you to show some backbone. Your voters won't abandon you. Accord the rest of us the same loyalty.

Randy Dix,

Helena

