Gianforte is unfit to be governor

As a former business professor, I applaud Gianforte's ability to take an idea and turn it into a multi-million dollar business. I do, however, have questions regarding his understanding that a CEO does not a governor make.

Being a governor is not just about "jobs" but a variety of issues about which one must work with a variety of individuals that you may not be able to fire or body slam. Also, as a governor one must show up more consistently than he did as a member of Congress.

Secondly, what are his motives for running? Is he hoping to again increase tax breaks for the wealthy? He has conveniently flip-flopped on the sales tax issue. He has heavily financed the "creationist" (vs evolution) museum in Glendive. What impact would this worldview have on his decisions as governor? He has said that he doesn't believe in retirement (citing Noah as a paragon). If he doesn't listen to science regarding evolution, how will he handle the coronavirus? Will he push for the creationist view to be taught in public schools?

In my opinion, his experience is too narrow, his temperament too volatile and his worldview antediluvian to be our governor.

Bethalee Schoyen

Helena

