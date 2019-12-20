As a member of the Legislature I have seen firsthand how our state government has become bloated with bureaucracy. Session after session the budget increases, more staff are hired, but there is little if any improvement to service which it provides. In 2020 we need to elect a governor who will reign in run-away government growth, streamline services, and cut inefficiencies, and Greg Gianforte is the man to do it.
Montana is currently the most likely governor’s seat in the country to flip, meaning it’s most likely to switch which party is in control. This is a tremendous opportunity for Republicans. We need our best candidate in this race. The person who not only is the most qualified, but also who can win the general. Someone who has been a business leader themselves and has worked with President Trump to pass tax cuts, and cut job killing regulations.
Congressman Greg Gianforte is the perfect man for the job. He knows how to get government out of the way of job creation, which we need in Montana. Greg is not only a great conservative and business leader, but he is the best choice for governor.
You have free articles remaining.
Vince Ricci
Laurel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
“Congressman Greg Gianforte is the perfect man for the job. He knows how to get government out of the way of job creation, which we need in Montana.“
In other words, gut the labor laws and environmental laws and let the corporations to have free will to do anything they want. It’s a bunch of BS, plenty of jobs have been created under the current laws of MT, and the US. Dumbing down there laws only puts more money in the accounts of corporations. The regulations folks like this guy and sleazy politicians refer to are to protect the public! It’s a cost of doing business so the general public can have clean air and water and make a good living. These folks like this always use “general terms” without any specifics. Please tell us what government regulations are hindering business.
The Greg for Montana website is pretty thin on any specifics. As in - nothing at all.
Yep, the guy is an empty suit.
IN short...HIRE THE SYCOPHANT & LICK SPITTLE!
The only thing Gianforte is the best choice for is CLOSING and SELLING OFF our PUBLIC LANDS. And we all know this to be true. The only question remains who he will sell to? China? Russia (a criminal conservatives favorite these days)? or to big industry with a history or extracting every last ounce of worth and leaving toxic messes for taxpayers to clean up?
"Someone who has been a business leader themselves and has worked with President Trump to pass tax cuts, and cut job killing regulations."
This letter writer completely ignores the FACT that Gianforte DOES NOT care about jobs for Montanans. When he ran his company here he hired many dozens of foreign workers on H1-B visas instead of hiring Montanans for those jobs.
Then there is that problem that the Reverend Gianforte is a front for the Montana Family Foundation, a hate group that wants to turn the country into a theocracy.
And, of course, there is the Reverend Gianforte's efforts to corrupt science eduction with his support for the false narrative that the earth is less than 10,000 years old and that people and dinosaurs lived together.
He'd make the state a laughing stock.
Simply put, I do not want a governor who believes that the world is only 10,000 years old, that women should not control their own reproductive choices, that Climate Change is a hoax, that Creationism should be taught in public schools, and that public funds should be used to prop up private schools.
“Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they're sure trying to do so, it's going to be a terrible damm problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can't and won't compromise. I know, I've tried to deal with them.”
― Barry Goldwater
Vince Ricci, I beg to differ. Tim Fox is a common sense conservative, COMMON SENSE being the operative there. I'm not interested in a holy roller, far right wing guy who buys himself the governor's office. Didn't Montana go through the rich buying political office many years ago?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.