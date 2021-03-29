Gianforte irresponsible and cruel

I couldn’t sleep last night. I kept thinking about how the inexplicably elected Governor Greg Gianforte had trapped and then shot a Yellowstone wolf. He did this without taking the mandated trapper education course. Yet again (as he did with the judges) he thinks he knows best. His paternalistic attitude is getting tiring. You can imagine the pat on the head and his saying, “Oh, you silly Montanans with your little rules!” You see, an ordinary Montanan would abide by the rules and take the required course first. Clearly, Gianforte considers himself above the rules of our state. Oh, but his staff assures us that he has now signed up for the course — after the fact. The wolf is already dead. Gianforte is also expected to support bills allowing the use of neck snares to trap wolves, and despite his irresponsible and cruel act, he is being allowed to keep the skull and hide of the wolf whose life he took. Wonder where that skull will end up? Maybe on the wall of the governor’s office?