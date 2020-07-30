Gianforte in it for himself

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greg Gianforte's campaign ads state Mike Cooney has never had a job, that he's been paid a million dollars over the 40 years working state jobs as if that is something to be ashamed of. A million dollars sounds like a lot of money but spread over 40 years, that's only $25,000 per year.

Gianforte spent $5 million of his own money in his last run for governor. Governor pays $108,000 per year. He's either the worst business man ever or he has a political agenda to better line his pockets. So what's Gianforte's goal this time around? Selling off public lands? Tax cuts for the wealthiest? Maybe just cut health care, because people can always hold another silent auction/create a GoFundMe account.

It's awfully hard to reconcile Gianforte's ads reviling Cooney's 40 years of public service with Gianforte's supposed desire to serve. I don’t know Gianforte's angle but realistically, he is in it for himself.

His past performance indicates access to our public lands is at risk as are public school funding, access to health care and Montana's sales tax exemption. I highly encourage you to reject “the Grappler’s” negative campaigning. Do something right for Montana, vote Cooney.

John Johnson

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0