Montana politics resembles a person trying to get through a minefield alive. The lethal nature of this field is determined by Montana history. In this, Mike Cooney has a huge advantage over Greg Gianforte because Mike has lived through much of Montana history.

Politicians should study this treacherous minefield map. Their campaigns can be blown with just one misstep. An example is body-slamming a journalist. Journalists have historically held a place of high esteem in Montana. Gianforte lost his 2016 race for governor showing that Montanans still revere journalists.

Gianforte ignores history. An example is his support for the Glendive Bible Museum which presents a fanciful view of history. In addition, Gianforte has tied himself to the whims of Donald Trump. That puts him dangerously deep in the minefield. Montanans don't like what goes on in D.C. -- never did.

Montana history shows that voters are not impressed by million-dollar campaigns. Montana got rid of the Copper Kings, pushed out Montana Power, and is likely to spurn a multi-millionaire governor want-a-be.

History is on the side of Mike Cooney.

Carole Mackin

Helena

