Gianforte has broadened his range of recreational pursuits

I have to take issue with those who have criticized Gov. Greg Gianforte because he shot and killed a mountain lion (that his dogs had chased into a tree) presumably at very close range. These critics suggested that this was not a fair chase nor ethical. Actually, we should respect Gov. Gianforte's need for killing animals once they are cornered and vulnerable. The governor is a very busy man and should not have to spend his valuable time on a wild cougar chase. The next hunting adventure for the governor should involve shooting a sleeping bison — or better yet — a sitting duck. These types of recreational shooting and easy targets are something all Montanans can be proud of — particularly because no other governor can match Gianforte's impressive marksmanship skills. Equally important, it broadens the range of the Governor's recreational pursuits such as body slamming reporters asking policy questions.
Christopher Harris,
Gallatin Gateway