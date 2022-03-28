Gianforte has broadened his range of recreational pursuits

I have to take issue with those who have criticized Gov. Greg Gianforte because he shot and killed a mountain lion (that his dogs had chased into a tree) presumably at very close range. These critics suggested that this was not a fair chase nor ethical. Actually, we should respect Gov. Gianforte's need for killing animals once they are cornered and vulnerable. The governor is a very busy man and should not have to spend his valuable time on a wild cougar chase. The next hunting adventure for the governor should involve shooting a sleeping bison — or better yet — a sitting duck. These types of recreational shooting and easy targets are something all Montanans can be proud of — particularly because no other governor can match Gianforte's impressive marksmanship skills. Equally important, it broadens the range of the Governor's recreational pursuits such as body slamming reporters asking policy questions.