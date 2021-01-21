 Skip to main content
Gianforte has big shoes to fill
Gianforte has big shoes to fill

I want to thank Gov. Steve Bullock for the excellent job he did in the last eight years, protecting the people and environment in Montana. Gianforte has some big shoes to fill. Good job and the best of luck wherever your path leads you.

Laurie Crutcher

Helena

