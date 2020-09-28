 Skip to main content
Gianforte doesn't understand Montana
Gianforte doesn't understand Montana

If you hike, boat, paddle, fish, hunt, and/or birdwatch in Montana and support public access to rivers, streams, forests, meadows, be warned that Greg Gianforte, running for governor, has denied such access to his own property and has acted to limit public access to land/rivers in Montana. He is a rich man from New Jersey, not a Montanan. He doesn't understand Montana. As representative in the House of Representatives, he served his wealthy friends and donors, not the people of Montana. Be careful how you vote in November.

Joan Daoust

Helena

