Gianforte displays arrogance

Our politicians in Helena, the majority of whom are members of the Republican Party, were sent there by every Montanan who votes.
Now New Jersey multi-millionaire Greg Gianforte, who Roll Call lists as the richest member of the U.S. House of Representatives, announces to Montana voters that he’s going to “teach” our duly-elected state politicians how to manage money. Gianforte, whose current tax-funded position in Washington, D.C., is listed as $174,000, seeks another tax-funded political job in Montana that pays $115,505 while accusing his opponent of being a career politician. It looks to me like Gianforte is himself after a career in politics at the expense of Montanans while he belittles the governing skills of our representatives we sent to Helena, trusting them to do a job for us.
You may be able to take the man out of New Jersey, but clearly you cannot take the East Coast arrogance out of the man.
Peggy Barta
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!