Gianforte displays arrogance

Now New Jersey multi-millionaire Greg Gianforte, who Roll Call lists as the richest member of the U.S. House of Representatives, announces to Montana voters that he’s going to “teach” our duly-elected state politicians how to manage money. Gianforte, whose current tax-funded position in Washington, D.C., is listed as $174,000, seeks another tax-funded political job in Montana that pays $115,505 while accusing his opponent of being a career politician. It looks to me like Gianforte is himself after a career in politics at the expense of Montanans while he belittles the governing skills of our representatives we sent to Helena, trusting them to do a job for us.