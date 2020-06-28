Gianforte, Daines should weigh in on critical issues
I watched Trump's call to arms in Tulsa with morbid fascination. He squandered time and the attention of his 6,200 loyalists discussing in obsessive detail the material on the soles of his shoes, the number of times he was required to acknowledge West Point graduates with a begrudging salute and his manufactured delusion that the ramp was akin to an icy precipice.

All this narcissistic drivel in the face of a pandemic health crisis that increasingly plagues the country and a youth movement addressing a necessary sea change in police behavior. Not to mention families painfully mourning the loss of men whose "crimes" were less serious than DUIs.

I don't hear Gianforte or Daines weighing in on the critical issues of our times. Their silence would seem inexplicable but it's not. It's what prairie dogs do -- hide in their bunkers, showing only their beady eyes to see which way the wind is blowing. To their supporters here, I would only ask you to demand that they come out of hiding rather than hang on to a presidential shirt-tail that is unraveling.

Randy Dix

Helena

