Gianforte, Daines, Rosendale have misplaced priorities

Multi-generation family farms and ranches are the backbone of Montana’s identity, culture and economy. We all are affected each time that a family in agriculture chooses to go out of business and sell their land to a nontraditional landowner, including organizations like American Prairie.

However, the buyer of agriculture is not the enemy. Gov. Gianforte, Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale have misplaced priorities when they challenge the BLM decision to approve American Prairie’s grazing permit. Rather than fighting against American Prairie, our elected officials ought to be fighting for family farms and ranches. To do that, they should first acknowledge the reasons that producers are choosing to sell out. Then, they should promote appropriate measures to mitigate those issues. Doing so would be responsible public service, not just service for producers, but service for all of their constituents.

John Mun,

Helena

