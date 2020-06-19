Gianforte clear choice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s clear that our state government isn’t firing on all cylinders. Our government keeps growing bigger and bigger, and yet the services they provide get worse and worse. The bureaucracy is out of control. And now the Democrats have nominated a man for governor, who is the champion of the bureaucrats. Mike Cooney has been in Helena for over 40 years, and under his leadership this trend would only continue.

Greg Gianforte is the clear choice in this race. Greg knows how to run a large organization successfully. A large part of that is accountability. One of the first tasks he’s pledged to do is a top-to-bottom review of all the agencies, to figure out who and what is working, and who and what is not.

If we want to have any meaningful change, we have to have new leadership in these agencies. Cooney will protect his buddies that he’s been working with in Helena for decades. Greg is prepared to make the right decisions for the people of Montana, unlike Cooney who will protect bureaucrats who haven’t been serving Montanans, while living off of taxpayer dollars.

Rep. Wylie Galt

Martinsdale

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0