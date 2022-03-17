 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gianforte can merge his hobbies

The IR recently ran a story about how Governor Gianforte is an aspiring chef, with pictures showing him cooking in his kitchen here in Helena. At the same time, we all know that he is an avid hunter, especially it seems of predators.

Well, we hear once again that the Governor has shot another collared animal down around Yellowstone Park, this time a treed male mountain lion. Earlier it was a collared male wolf, caught in a trap. Maybe he can merge his two hobbies into a new pastime and write a cookbook on how to best prepare the meat from his hunting expeditions.

He could serve up such dishes as Collared Trapped Wolf Lasagna and Collared Treed Mountain Lion Fricassee. And we know he wants to kill a grizzly bear if he can ever get them delisted in Montana. Then he could add a recipe for Collared Grizzly Bear Stew. Of course, these will all be served with a side of Collard Greens.

And remember, if you notice that the Governor is not in his office, you can easily find him — loitering around the north side of Yellowstone, looking for another collared animal to kill.

Jim Smith

Helena

LETTER TO THE EDITOR ICON
