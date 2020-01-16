Open letter to Rep. Gianforte and Sen. Daines:
How in the name of your “Christian faith” can you continue to support the likes of Mr. Trump? It baffles me because you have declared and professed your Christian beliefs and ethics which basically denounce a person who pathologically lies and cheats, is racist, sexist, pays off porn stars to silence them, separates children from their parents and then cages them, grabs women’s private parts and thinks that’s okay, mocks disabled people, bashes war heroes and dodges the draft so that he wouldn’t have to serve in the military. If you don’t agree with these facts, then I can only surmise that you are as heinous as him and that you suffer from complete denial of the truth that looks you in the face every day. I expect my Montana members of Congress to be honest and ethical, uphold their oath of office and honor our most honorable Constitution and defend our Democracy. Your sirs are not living up to your oath. You have become part of Trump’s herd of “Republican sheep,” although frankly, I think real sheep are smarter and more sensible.
Joy Lewis
Basin
Some of my religious zealot relatives came to visit me this past summer. The first thing out of their mouth was, "What do you think of Trump?" Of course I said he is a liar. These relatives are people that take their burning candles and yell at woman entering Planned Parenthood clinics. But they support Trump. I was recently harassed in public by Trump supporters that really believe Trump is making America better. Naive zealots are resistant to reason. Unfortunately their vote overides my vote in Montana for Presidential elections because of the Electorial College. A system that was designed to keep the ignorant from deciding presidential elections, but has turned into having the mass ignorant decide the presidential elections.
Isn't ironic that one of the first things Chief Justice Roberts will do today (and soon) is swear all of the "jurors" in the Senate, including Daines, to an Oath of Impartiality.
How can Daines and his conspiring colleagues like Moscow Mitch even sit there with as straight face.
If this was a fair trial - they'd be removed.
What Daines trying to hide for Trump if he's so innocent?
Call Daines office and remind him he just took and oath of impartiality and you plan to hold him to it - or you'll work to get him out of office in 10 months.
Yes Joy...this is the real Trump Derangement Syndrome...total and mind numbing delusion by his followers and his party at clinical levels. Are they conned or just have not integrity...or both?
Even last night - Parnas was ratting out his fellow conspirators in this Ukraine extortion to make u dirt on Biden. It's backed by the transcript, it's backed by the career diplomats and officials mostly hired by Trump himself and that Trump didn't block from testifying. But dim bulbs will still come here today and pretend that NONE OF IT HAPPENED.
If you call Daines today, which everyone should, if they even answer someone will tell you that Daines has already made up his mind. He doesn't need to hear a thing and certainly doesn't need witnesses and facts in the slightest. If he was sitting in on anything from shoplifting to a murder trial on Broadway as a juror and declared he made up his mind long ago and didn't need to hear the actual case or from both sides, he be bounced out of court on his fat azz.
Daines would rather declare fealty to Trump over the oath of service to the constitution, our state and this country. He's sold us all out and traded his integrity at every turn.
Here's an example of this disfunction that I posted yesterday. It's says so much about Trump, and the people working to protect and deny his true nature. It's from a book coming out next week called A Very Stable Genius. It details through sources just how uniformed Trump is about basic geography and even basic US history (he didn't know what happened at Pearl Harbor while on a Pearl Harbor tour). But this little excerpt says it all:
"In spring 2017, Trump also clashed with Tillerson when he told him he wanted his help getting rid of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a 1977 law that prevents U.S. firms and individuals from bribing foreign officials for business deals.
“It’s just so unfair that American companies aren’t allowed to pay bribes to get business overseas,” Trump says, “We’re going to change that.”
The president, the authors go on to explain, was frustrated with the law “ostensibly because it restricted his industry buddies or his own company’s executives from paying off foreign governments in faraway lands.”
Grifter, Huckster, Amoral Liar...
[smile]Joy, you hit the nail on the head. Ron Stegmann
I have been wanting to say the same things for a while. I only hope that enough Montanans believe the same way to not re-elect Daines and not to elect Gianforte as governor.
Joy, appealing to their “Christian faith” is a losing proposition as that assumes they are rational and see the consequences of their actions. Like many/most Christians, they are devoid of that type of rational thought, after all, if they did employ critical thinking skills they wouldn't believe that these fictitious characters in a Book are Mythology are actually real.
And, speaking of that Book, I refer us to Isaiah 53 from which the phrase "like sheep to the slaughter" derives. This accurately describes the likes of Gianforte, Daines, and their supporters who continue to follow this false prophet.
For those who take umbrage with my biblical reference, I would point to you to the legend of the Pied Piper of Hamelin instead.
As a former long-time Republican, I am ashamed of, and do not recognize, the party I used to support.
bobbie, you forgot to mention you converted to the socialist democrat party long ago and you have no right to claim anything to do with Republicans anymore. JFK wouldn't recognize the democrat party today as he fought the same types with Khrushchev.
John Williams said "........"
