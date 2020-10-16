Gianforte a bad choice for governor

Mr. Gianforte has not done an adequate job representing Montana as our sole Congressional Representative, by missing Congressional votes he has shown us that he does not take his job seriously. In the recent Gubernatorial debate Mr. Gianforte said that he is bipartisan, however he votes with the GOP whether it helps Montana or not. That is not the bipartisan behavior needed to bring sides together for appropriate action in Montana.

He has touted his business experience and knowledge as what is needed for the Governor’s seat. However, government is not a business and government does not have a goal to be profitable. Government is set up to deliver essential services such as schools, roads, jails, and other infrastructure to enhance the lives of citizens. Therefore, I believe the government experience of Mr. Cooney is better for Montana’s Governor than business experience.

With Mr. Gianforte showing as partisan and having limited government experience as Congressman he is not experienced enough in Montana’s government to be Montana’s next Governor.

Mr. Gianforte gives us unworkable aspirations for our government. He says he will reduce taxes but indicates he will get better pay for teachers. Mr. Gianforte, how is that going to work?

Dave Campana

Helena

