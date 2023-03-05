Dear Republican State Central Committee of Dunces:

Count me in, I mean out — on wanting a resolution expelling me from the Party; out of any Party that has such ridiculous certitude about acceptable political stances and statements.

Worry not, for that same world view certainly means I won’t up and join the Democrat Party.

I would accept similar wording as that used for Marc Racicot’s resolution. I would consider the association a considerable compliment.

I do not have the cred of Mr. Racicot, but sufficient bona fides to be considered a Republican for purposes of the resolution: former senior policy aide, legislative liaison and deputy chief legal counsel for Gov. Stan Stephens (a Republican who knew balance of thought); former deputy chief clerk of the Montana House of Representatives with Bob Marks as speaker (yet another Republican with similar balance).

Perhaps if I listed my sins you would look kindly on my request. I worked with Gov. Racicot quite closely on endangered species matters, ran as a progressive Republican candidate for the state Legislature in 1978, when “progressive” meant something that modern adopters completely misapprehend and supported and voted for Independent candidate Gary Buchanan for the Eastern Congressional District.

There, that should do it. Oh, and please send me a signed copy of the resolution. I will ask Marc if he will sign it also, and I’ll frame it for my wall of honor.

E. Wayne Phillips, District judge (retired),

Helena