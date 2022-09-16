 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Get vaccinated

  • 0

I ran the Montana Communicable Disease Epidemiology program and retired three months before it started. Finally good timing in my life. In March 2020, I was quoted in an article saying that this was NOT the zombie apocalypse but more like the flu from heck. And so it is. I helped CDC write their original pandemic plans in 2005/2006 and have been immersed in this a good piece of my career.

So, what does this article mean to YOU as a Montana citizen? The most recent weekly Montana COVID report states, "Since the beginning of April 2021, 75% of Montanans who were hospitalized and 75% of those who died were unvaccinated at the time of infection." Lesson? Get vaccinated...sorry about your opinions, but COVID doesn't care...

What does the article mean for COVID not going away? Well, letting you in on a secret, but there are presently two major COVID related diseases that impact our world every year... They are called "colds" as they are not killers, but they sure are a pain and you have all had them repeatedly over your lives. Here is the CDC article on that. cdc.gov/coronavirus/general-information.html.

People are also reading…

COVID isn't there yet. Get vaccinated.

Karl Milhon,

Clancy

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Making our county greener

Making our county greener

I think people should install green roofs in Lewis and Clark County. Green roofs are flat roofs made of or covered in plants.

The numbers don't lie

The numbers don't lie

New programs such as The Elk Hunting Access (EHA) Agreement Program, called “454 agreements,” were passed by the 2001 Legislature to increase access to private lands for Montana resident hunters.

Bearspray vs. guns

Bearspray vs. guns

Talk to a Park Ranger, or any FWP employee, and they will tell you, what they have known for years:

Tester does not care about Montana

Tester does not care about Montana

Senator Jon Tester has once again shown to Montana that he only cares for the special interest groups and not for Montana. Oh yes, he can spin…

In gratitude

In gratitude

I want to extend our deep appreciation to the many organizations and individuals who made the first year of the Butte | Anaconda Summer Jobs Program successful. 

Vote for Galt in SD 41

Vote for Galt in SD 41

As election season is upon us I am writing concerning the race in State Senate District 41, which stretches from south central Helena up throu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News