I ran the Montana Communicable Disease Epidemiology program and retired three months before it started. Finally good timing in my life. In March 2020, I was quoted in an article saying that this was NOT the zombie apocalypse but more like the flu from heck. And so it is. I helped CDC write their original pandemic plans in 2005/2006 and have been immersed in this a good piece of my career.

So, what does this article mean to YOU as a Montana citizen? The most recent weekly Montana COVID report states, "Since the beginning of April 2021, 75% of Montanans who were hospitalized and 75% of those who died were unvaccinated at the time of infection." Lesson? Get vaccinated...sorry about your opinions, but COVID doesn't care...

What does the article mean for COVID not going away? Well, letting you in on a secret, but there are presently two major COVID related diseases that impact our world every year... They are called "colds" as they are not killers, but they sure are a pain and you have all had them repeatedly over your lives. Here is the CDC article on that. cdc.gov/coronavirus/general-information.html.

COVID isn't there yet. Get vaccinated.

Karl Milhon,

Clancy