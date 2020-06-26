Get rid of 'junk' insurance plans
Get rid of 'junk' insurance plans

We are only a couple years from retiring, when we’ll have to shop for insurance on the open market. With our limited retirement income, we’ll likely be looking at short-term, limited coverage plans offered by private brokers through the Affordable Care Act. The current administration is encouraging these plans, but the so-called “junk plans” are just that -- junk.

They are often cheaper than other insurance options, but you get what you pay for. They don’t cover pre-existing conditions (one of the hallmarks of the ACA) or other basic medical needs, including prescription drugs. Hidden behind the fallacy of providing us with “options,” junk plans will leave many to declare bankruptcy or become sicker when they can’t acquire needed care.

But many Washington politicians -- including our Sen. Steve Daines -- have repeatedly voted against limiting junk plans. In fact, Daines’ votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act would have made junk insurance even more prevalent in Montana.

We are behind Gov. Steve Bullock in November because he understands that Montanans need quality, affordable health care options. Let’s get rid of these junk plans once and for all and move toward a health care system that leaves no one behind.

Cora and Scott Helm

Helena

