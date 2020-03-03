Get ready for the coronavirus
1 comment

Get ready for the coronavirus

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

No, it isn’t here yet. But, it is coming. Get ready.

The coronavirus is highly contagious. Originally, one person on the Diamond Cruise ship had the virus. Three weeks later 500+ had it. Crematoriums in China are processing 100 bodies a day: three times the normal amount. People can be contagious without symptoms for 24 days, not just 14.

While the U.S. government is checking people at airports, an infected person can enter the U.S. in 100 other ways.

At the very least, the supply of Chinese parts/products will become limited.

So what to do?

The most important: be ready spiritually. No government can protect you, but God can. Get into prayer and the word of God. Don’t know how? Just open a Bible and ask Him to come near. He is waiting to hear from you.

Next, get ready physically. When out in public do not touch your face, eyes or nose before hand-washing. Stock up on supplies.

Learn to self-entertain to avoid crowds (ie, books, games, puzzles).

Susan Pasini

Boulder

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The importance of grammar
Letters

The importance of grammar

Dear Writers, Readers, and Speakers, If YOU had English 101 or essential, or kindergarten, you know that WHO refers to people and THAT refers …

How low will Trump stoop?
Letters

How low will Trump stoop?

Trump poses a clear and present danger to our justice system and our country! He now seeks retribution against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and …

100% clean energy for Helena
Letters

100% clean energy for Helena

We write to thank the Helena City Commission in adopting a resolution that will move the city to a 100 percent clean energy portfolio by 2030.…

Don't forget those you love
Letters

Don't forget those you love

I don't have many words to type, so I will keep this brief. My friends nearby and my family who're far away, you are loved. Those that are imp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News