Now that Pfizer is approved by the FDA, Montana legislators and our governor just might have regret that they outlawed vaccine mandates in Montana.

We are the only state that has a law against vaccine mandates. Forty-nine out of 50 states have the option to require vaccines. Montana doesn't. The only end run we have to save lives is missing in Montana.

I say, if you care enough for your kids aged less that 12 years, get a vaccine despite what our governor and Legislature said. If you care about our health care system and don't want it to collapse, get a vaccine. If you care about keeping schools and businesses open, get a vaccine.

If you don't care about these things that the majority of Montanans care about, why don't you leave the state to those that do.

Michael East

Missoula

