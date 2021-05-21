Numerous op-eds call for behaviors and practices based upon freedom and civil disobedience.

I enjoy living in Freedonia as much as the next guy, if not more. But I also know when to put aside La Dolce Vita and face reality.

Thoreau, an example of civil disobedience, sent his laundry home to be done by his mother. Abbott and Costello gave an entertaining version of this problem – Who’s on First – ordering of our world.

Wearing masks and preventative measures (science) to order our world makes perfect sense over using politics. Science is about atoms, molecules, testing and developing control measures, procedures, and practices, not public opinions. Germs do not respond to political ideology.

The issue is not about freedom but risk reduction – in this case the control of sickness and death to which the various science, health, and educational officials have done their job, an excellent one. In other words, it is an existential problem that has empirical dimensions that call for statistical judgments in order to measure optimal responses.

Without order based upon knowledge then we will be in the whack-a-mole world of Abbott and Costello. It’s time to send the laundry home to mother.

Albert Niccolucci

Helena

