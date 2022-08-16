Generous funding made mural possible

The Rotary Club of Helena extends its thanks to the community of Helena's Sixth Ward for partnering with us to create the beautiful mural that now welcomes visitors and residents to the neighborhood. The mural was made possible by generous funding from AARP Montana, the City of Helena Public Art Committee, Rotary District 5390, the Rotary Club of Helena, and generous support from Pentecost Construction, the Vanilla Bean, Sherwin Williams Paint, and other local businesses. Artist Madison Ruff from Havre and a small army of Rotarians and other volunteers, have created something for all to appreciate. Thank you everyone!