Gen Z making its voice heard

Headlines across the nation say the same thing: Gen Z held off the “Red Wave” everyone was expecting. Exit polls found that 18 to 29-year-olds made up about 13% of voters, 63% of them voting Democrat. Many say this is due to naïve youths being brainwashed by the media or education. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Gen Z has spent the majority of their educational career in fear of school shootings. Older generations did little to protect them.

20.8% of Gen Z identify as LGBTQ. Since gay marriage was federally recognized in 2015, this community watched as conservatives chipped away at whatever rights they could. This has peaked with laws like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and Tennessee's new law that would criminalize drag shows.

When Roe was overturned in June, Gen Z recognized that a handful of old people thousands of miles away were making decisions about their bodies without their input or consent. That was the final straw for many.

Gen Z is not a naïve group of children voting how they are told. They are a group that has been traumatized, ignored and failed. Now they have a voice, and Republicans should be very concerned.

Seth Houghton,

Helena

