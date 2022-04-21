Gary Buchanan won’t embarrass Montana

An old adage says the easiest thing to swallow but the hardest thing to digest is a bad idea. However, after watching Rep. Matt Rosendale’s actions in Congress, I’ve seen ideas from Rosendale so bad that no one in their right mind would even consider swallowing them. In recent months, he voted against honoring police officers for protecting the nation’s Capitol. He introduced a bill to deny aid to Ukraine. Then, along with only two other Republicans, he voted against a U.S. House resolution to support Ukraine’s battle to protect the country from Vladimir Putin’s invading army. Just this month, Rosendale voted against a resolution supporting NATO, the 73-year-old political and military alliance dedicated to promoting security for its members. Rosendale’s actions are repugnant to our democratic, moral and security values and no one should swallow them. Fortunately, there’s an alternative to Rosendale’s insanity. I am supporting Gary Buchanan. I’ve known and worked with Gary for more than 30 years. Gary is independent, balanced, smart, compassionate and experienced. Please sign a petition to get Gary on the November ballot. He’ll bring real Montana values to Congress and he won’t embarrass us.