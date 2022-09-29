 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Buchanan will support the rights of all

We are both Helena lawyers who have been largely on opposite sides of the fence in our practices. We have litigated against each other, hold different political views and have always maintained a cordial professional relationship.

We express our solidarity in supporting Gary Buchanan in his campaign for election to the newly created eastern district for the House of Representatives. Gary is on the ballot as an independent because he is only indebted to Montana.

Although we come from divergent political perspectives, we feel strongly that Montana needs and deserves elected officials who will represent our entire citizenry by placing us, our rights and responsibilities to each other first and in the only place. In our collective opinion, which is not the same on all matters, we know and believe he will support the rights of us all in complete conformance with Montana values.

Gary has served in both Democrat and Republican administrations in Montana. His expertise in the financial services business will be very useful in Congress. He embodies cooperation, civility and a strong work ethic.

Please cast your vote for Gary Buchanan on Nov. 8.

Respectfully submitted,

Randy Dix and Terry Cosgrove,

Helena

