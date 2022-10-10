Gary Buchanan will represent all Montanans

Now is the time. And independent Gary Buchanan is the one. Montanans need to elect Buchanan as their Eastern Congressional District representative.

Matt Rosendale wants a second term, though his record shows he did not deserve a first term. He voted against supporting Capitol police who suffered in the Jan. 6 debacle. He voted against U.S. support for Ukraine’s battlefield resistance to Russia. Mr. Rosendale has allied with the most extreme national Republican agenda. And what has he offered Montanans, how has he supported Montana values? He has not.

Independent Gary Buchanan, however, brings decades of hard work for Montanans on all ranges of the political spectrum. If you have led major state agencies for both Republican and Democratic governors: Montana Department of Commerce, Board of Crime Control, Montana Board of Investments … you know how to solve problems in governance. Throw in leadership of the Nature Conservancy. Add entrepreneurship in creating and running a successful investment business. All in Montana.

Here, then, is an independent thinker, not allied with a major party, who has stepped up to run as an independent, Gary will take Montanans’ concerns to Washington, not those of special interests or a particular party’s platform.

Gary Buchanan listens and responds thoughtfully. He will represent all Montanans, drawing on his intelligence, experience and integrity.

Now is the time, indeed, to send this independent, for Montana, to Congress.

Bob Adams,

Helena