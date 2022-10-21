 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Buchanan will provide middle ground

Gary Buchanan’s candidacy as an Independent into the congressional race for the Montana’s eastern district may be a compromise for some. There are issues Gary and I do not agree on…probably never will. However, what we do agree on is that the members of Montana’s congressional delegation need to work together to further the interests and well-being of Montana citizens. Gary got into this race to provide middle ground for Montana in Washington, DC. He will get my vote in November to do just that.

Bill Long,

Helena

