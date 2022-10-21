Gary Buchanan will provide middle ground

Gary Buchanan’s candidacy as an Independent into the congressional race for the Montana’s eastern district may be a compromise for some. There are issues Gary and I do not agree on…probably never will. However, what we do agree on is that the members of Montana’s congressional delegation need to work together to further the interests and well-being of Montana citizens. Gary got into this race to provide middle ground for Montana in Washington, DC. He will get my vote in November to do just that.