Gary Buchanan will make a positive change

Gary Buchanan is the best candidate for the newly-created Eastern Congressional District. We deserve much better than Congressman Matt "vote NO" Rosendale.

Gary has worked in state government serving six governors, three of each party working for all Montana citizens as well as starting and running his financial services and investment business for more than 40 years. He knows and lives Montana values. His financial background and years of experience will be invaluable as the country continues to fight inflation and we return to stronger economic conditions.

Gary supports women’s rights, Montana’s 90,000 veterans and the future of our democracy. He supports public lands, rural health care including hospitals and nursing homes. Gary’s support of public lands earned him the endorsement of the Montana Sportman’s Alliance. He has supported law enforcement in the past and will continue to do so.

Gary’s an independent because he believes the best solutions are in the "middle of the road" and shouldn’t be determined only by the party in the majority. He is a honest, trustworthy person who will work hard for commonsense solutions as he has done his entire life in public and private sector work.

Please join us in supporting Gary Buchanan for Congress and make a positive change for all Montanans!

Rick and Jane Hays,

Helena