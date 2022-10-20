 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Buchanan will make a positive change

  • 0

Gary Buchanan is the best candidate for the newly-created Eastern Congressional District. We deserve much better than Congressman Matt "vote NO" Rosendale.

Gary has worked in state government serving six governors, three of each party working for all Montana citizens as well as starting and running his financial services and investment business for more than 40 years. He knows and lives Montana values. His financial background and years of experience will be invaluable as the country continues to fight inflation and we return to stronger economic conditions.

Gary supports women’s rights, Montana’s 90,000 veterans and the future of our democracy. He supports public lands, rural health care including hospitals and nursing homes. Gary’s support of public lands earned him the endorsement of the Montana Sportman’s Alliance. He has supported law enforcement in the past and will continue to do so.

People are also reading…

Gary’s an independent because he believes the best solutions are in the "middle of the road" and shouldn’t be determined only by the party in the majority. He is a honest, trustworthy person who will work hard for commonsense solutions as he has done his entire life in public and private sector work.

Please join us in supporting Gary Buchanan for Congress and make a positive change for all Montanans!

Rick and Jane Hays,

Helena

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Brown is a good person

James Brown is a good person

I received in my mailbox the latest postcard from the Montana Federation of Public Employees personally attacking my longtime friend James Brown.

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

I own Signs Now in Helena and proudly printed this sign that had Sen. Tester’s face and a website “TesterGettingItDone.org.” For me, this isn’t political; it’s just reality.

God loves all people

God loves all people

Good article about the Unitarian Church and the gay community (IR Oct. 11). They seem to get that God loves all of his people though he may no…

Words matter

Words matter

Here’s a hard truth: We let people live in tents because it’s easier than coming up with solutions.

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Reason dictates that we all take action to ensure that Montana families are not stripped of dignity and comfort by voting NO on LR-131.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News