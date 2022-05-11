 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Buchanan will have real solutions

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

I had to laugh when I read Terry Murphy’s letter (Helena IR, May 8) praising Matt Rosendale because he “signed on to a letter” to the President concerning agriculture policy. Rosendale signed onto a letter. Very impressive. Contrast this with Senator Tester who has drafted two bills to help the Montana beef industry and built bipartisan support for them. We need people in Congress who come up with real solutions to help Montanans, not people who sign onto letters. That’s why I support Independent Gary Buchanan for Montana’s second District seat in Congress. Gary has a long history of working with Republicans and Democrats to solve problems and create opportunities for Montanans. Matt Rosendale can sign onto letters to the President as a private citizen.

Dan Anderson,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines should support clean energy

Daines should support clean energy

Senator Daines recently sent out an e-mail titled: Energy Security = National Security in which he states that the U.S. needs to "aggressively…

Grateful for rescuers

Grateful for rescuers

Six years ago on Cinco de Mayo the Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue Quick Response Team saved me and my friend Jim Hill from the cold …

Thank you for endorsements

Thank you for endorsements

Thank you to the Helena Education Association, the Montanans Organized for Education PAC for endorsing me for the Helena School Board. Your co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News