Gary Buchanan will have real solutions

I had to laugh when I read Terry Murphy’s letter (Helena IR, May 8) praising Matt Rosendale because he “signed on to a letter” to the President concerning agriculture policy. Rosendale signed onto a letter. Very impressive. Contrast this with Senator Tester who has drafted two bills to help the Montana beef industry and built bipartisan support for them. We need people in Congress who come up with real solutions to help Montanans, not people who sign onto letters. That’s why I support Independent Gary Buchanan for Montana’s second District seat in Congress. Gary has a long history of working with Republicans and Democrats to solve problems and create opportunities for Montanans. Matt Rosendale can sign onto letters to the President as a private citizen.