Gary Buchanan will earn and retain your trust

Serving as a Lewis and Clark County Commissioner provided the opportunity to learn that listening and hearing our citizens concerns was central. Conflicts and disagreements were anticipated and expected. Coming to solutions required a sustained commitment to listening and dialogue.

Gary Buchanan’s candidacy as an Independent represents a refreshing and much needed contrast to Montana’s political parties' platforms and positions. We Montanan’s are past the time of others telling us what we need, or which position to follow.

Having known Gary for the better part of 50 years he has, without exception, demonstrated exceptional integrity, trustworthiness, and, most importantly he listens. Through his decades of public and private service, he knows that disagreement and conflict are the “nature of the beast” and through his sustained and tireless leadership and commitment, he has repeatedly brought conflicting parties together.

Although Gary is running as an Independent candidate for our newly formed Eastern Congressional District, he understands that we Montanan’s are truly “Interdependent,” and has devoted countless hours listening and hearing your concerns and frustrations. Gary will earn and retain your trust.

John Wilkinson,

Helena