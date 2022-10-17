Gary Buchanan will defend the rights of all

I am supporting Gary Buchanan for the Eastern District House of Representatives seat for Montana. Gary has a long career working for both Democrats and Republicans in state government. In those positions, as well as his private business, Gary has consistently demonstrated integrity, courage and service.

Gary will represent Montana well by defending the rights of all, including the right to privacy and reproductive choice. Gary supports our treasured public lands and will support policies that conserve them for "the greatest good for the greatest number in the long run." He supports providing quality public education and affordable health care. His years in the business sector and his labor endorsements prove that he understands what it takes to grow good jobs while ensuring a fair and level playing economic system for all. Gary also has shown that he will stand up for democratic ideals around the world, by supporting Ukraine's brave stand against unprovoked Russian aggression.