Gary Buchanan will bring us together rather than divide

I am writing to express my support of Gary Buchanan to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives. After 25 years as an elementary school teacher, I've watched our state become very divided in our politics. I love that Buchanan is an independent during this time of hyper partisanship. I think that his moderate views will resonate with voters, and hopefully both Republicans and Democrats alike will vote for him. He will bring us together rather than divide us even more. Buchanan is an independent who has split his vote on Montana politics for nearly 45 years.

Gary Buchanan was part of the creation of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. My late father, Ed Casne, worked for this department as an environmental engineer. Also, Buchanan supports our police officers and public safety is a priority for him. This directly impacts me as an elementary school teacher since school safety is a huge concern. He also supports our health care system.

I believe that Gary Buchanan is the best candidate to challenge Rosendale and I hope that people will look into him before casting their ballots along party lines this November.

Amy Casne-Fetz,

Helena

