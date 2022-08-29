Gary Buchanan will bring us together rather than divide

I am writing to express my support of Gary Buchanan to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives. After 25 years as an elementary school teacher, I've watched our state become very divided in our politics. I love that Buchanan is an independent during this time of hyper partisanship. I think that his moderate views will resonate with voters, and hopefully both Republicans and Democrats alike will vote for him. He will bring us together rather than divide us even more. Buchanan is an independent who has split his vote on Montana politics for nearly 45 years.