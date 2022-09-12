 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Buchanan will be a true leader

  • 0

Montana now has a newly drawn eastern congressional district! As the campaign season heats up in advance of the Nov. 8, general election, we have the opportunity to elect a true leader. This leader is campaigning about commonsense solutions. He is committed to building a united Montana in which the people — not special interest groups, not dark money, and not party bosses — are represented. His opponent, Matt Rosendale, refuses to debate this person! This person is Gary Buchanan, an independent Montanan. Please join me and others in voting for Gary Buchanan on Nov. 8!

Karole Lee,

Clancy

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tester does not care about Montana

Tester does not care about Montana

Senator Jon Tester has once again shown to Montana that he only cares for the special interest groups and not for Montana. Oh yes, he can spin…

Bearspray vs. guns

Bearspray vs. guns

Talk to a Park Ranger, or any FWP employee, and they will tell you, what they have known for years:

Democrats support Buchanan

Democrats support Buchanan

It is time to drop the putative Democratic U.S. representative candidate who has no name recognition and no qualifications and officially support Gary Buchanan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News