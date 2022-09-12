Gary Buchanan will be a true leader

Montana now has a newly drawn eastern congressional district! As the campaign season heats up in advance of the Nov. 8, general election, we have the opportunity to elect a true leader. This leader is campaigning about commonsense solutions. He is committed to building a united Montana in which the people — not special interest groups, not dark money, and not party bosses — are represented. His opponent, Matt Rosendale, refuses to debate this person! This person is Gary Buchanan, an independent Montanan. Please join me and others in voting for Gary Buchanan on Nov. 8!